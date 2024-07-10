Rwanda: Women Parliamentary Hopefuls Take Campaign to Ruhango, Rusizi

9 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

60 women parliamentary candidates from the Southern Province campaigned in Ruhango District on Tuesday, July 9, while 44 others from the Western Province took their campaigns to Rusizi District.

These candidates are some of the 199 who are vying 24 seats reserved for women in the Chamber of Deputies.

During their campaigns in Ruhango District, the candidates addressed their pledges to the electoral college.

If they are elected, the candidates said they will collaborate with other Members of Parliament to pass laws that strengthen the development of citizens and the development of the agriculture sector.

Members of the electoral college expressed high expectations from the candidates and emphasised the importance of prioritising the development of the people in their legislative agendas.

In Rusizi District, the female candidates said if they are elected, they will pass laws to develop Western Province, particularly focusing on enhancing cross-border trade.

Up to 589 candidates are vying for 80 seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

The 199 female candidates will be elected from the four provinces and City of Kigali.

Western, Southern and Eastern Provinces will give six women MPs each. Four female MPs will be elected in Northern Province, while two will be elected from City of Kigali.

The total of 24 MPs who will be elected on July 16 will occupy 30 per cent of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

