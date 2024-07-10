South Africa: Showmax Releases Trailer for New Comedy Series One Weeks

Streaming platform Showmax has released the first trailer for One Weeks, a family comedy about Fana, a high-school dropout who can't believe his luck when he finds himself dating Lihle, a successful lawyer.

One Weeks stars Zakhele Mabasa-Mokone (Isibaya) and Sihle Ndaba (Soweto Love Story) as Fana and Lihle respectively, with Mangaliso Aluta Mthembu as Angie.

"South Africans love to laugh at themselves," said show creator and writer Chris Q Radebe. "For this particular show, the premise showcases how partners carry themselves in a relationship where the gender roles are reversed.

"Every broke guy sitting at a corner in the township aspires to date a successful woman because they think only about the perks.

"One Weeks holds up a mirror to the side of this dynamic that they know nothing about - the amount of work it takes to keep a woman of such calibre."

He gushed over the cast of One Weeks, sharing how it was such a pleasure working with a team that hardly wanted to leave the set.

"The cast showed up and showed out every time," he said. "They gave their all and what I appreciated the most is how they went over and above what was written in the script."

Sihle Ndaba who plays the main character Fana, added: "It shows us two worlds that are often considered incompatible, worlds we hardly see on-screen together, but for some reason in One Weeks these two worlds work well together.

"Despite their glaring differences, Lihle and Fana still love each other and try by all means to find common ground."

Watch trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKEpVgx-H9E

One Weeks premieres on Showmax on July 22, 2024, with new episodes every Monday.