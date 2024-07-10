South Africa: X Users Pit Sexy Red Against Tyla Despite Rapper Denying Tour Cancellation

U.S. rapper Sexy Red has been enjoying a stream of successful shows in her home country. However, news outlets have been speculating she would cancel the remainder of her Sexy Red 4 President tour due to poor ticket sales.

Following a report by the Art of Dialogue stating that less than 50% of tickets to her upcoming tour had been sold, the Pound Town star assured fans that she would not be cancelling any tour.

"My fans are buying tickets we're doin just fine we not cancelling no tour dis cancelling sht all cap," she wrote on X.

By the time she responded to the rumours, the article had already done the rounds and started trending on social media.

And then things got personal when an X user brought South African artist Tyla into the mentions: "Y'all cried saying Tyla stole her awards but you can't even go to her shows lmaoo."

The Jump singer cancelled her world tour which was set to take place in March citing an injury. Some fans speculated she wasn't being completely honest with her Tygers and alleged the real reason was due to poor ticket sales.

Netizens were quick to jump on the conspiracy theory and added their take on the supposed discourse between Tyla and her US counterparts.

A Tyla stan account responded: "I'll never trust That Shea butter twitter!" which started an avalanche of rebukes from other X users.

"Tyla had to cancel her shows too and Shea butter Twitter is most definitely not going to sexxy red shows. Y'all stay regurgitating something you know nothing about...," said @blueberrypatton.

Another user commented: "This app is unbelievable, truly."

@Nomfundo__M made a noteworthy comment and said, "Watch #them come and comment about her race and not the point mentioned."