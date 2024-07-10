Somalia: Somali President Visits SNA Troops Training in Eritrea

9 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Asmara, Eritrea — In a display of strong commitment to national security, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accompanied by the President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, recently visited a contingent of the Somali National Army (SNA) undergoing training at the Eritrea Air Force Headquarters in Asmara.

During the visit, President Mohamud addressed the SNA troops, urging them to demonstrate courage and determination in their mission to liberate their homeland and protect their fellow citizens.

The visit, which lasted two days, underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing security challenges and fostering stability in the region.

The training of Somali forces in Eritrea is part of a broader effort to strengthen the SNA's capabilities and enhance its ability to combat terrorism and ensure peace within Somalia.

The collaboration between the two nations is seen as a positive step towards achieving these goals and promoting regional security.

President Mohamud's visit to Eritrea not only highlights the strong bond between the two countries but also serves as a morale boost for the SNA troops.

The President's encouragement to the soldiers to return home with the ambition of liberating their country and keeping it safe for their people is a testament to the importance of their mission and the sacrifices they are making for their nation.

As the SNA troops continue their training in Eritrea, the visit by President Mohamud serves as a reminder of the high stakes involved and the need for unwavering commitment to the cause of national security and stability in Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.