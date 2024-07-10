Somalia: Somali National Army Steps Up Anti-Al-Shabaab Efforts - SNA Chief Calls for Increased Action

9 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin, Commander of the Somali National Army, convened a crucial meeting with all SNA leaders in Mogadishu.

The gathering in Mogadishu on Tuesday aimed to reinforce the directives issued by the President, emphasizing the acceleration of efforts against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Addressing the assembled military leadership, Commander Ibrahim stressed the imperative for each leader to intensify their contributions and to ensure readiness for their national duties.

He highlighted the strategic expansion of the army's capabilities through the establishment of new commands and bases, which are pivotal to the ongoing anti-Al-Shabaab campaign.

"The new commands and bases are integral to our strategy," Commander Ibrahim stated. "They will play a critical role in enhancing the army's capacity, providing support, and improving the overall quality of our forces."

This meeting underscores the Somali National Army's commitment to confronting the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab, signaling a renewed and intensified effort to secure peace and stability in the region.

As the army implements its new operational structure, the nation watches with anticipation, hoping for a decisive shift in the battle against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.