Mogadishu, Somalia — Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin, Commander of the Somali National Army, convened a crucial meeting with all SNA leaders in Mogadishu.

The gathering in Mogadishu on Tuesday aimed to reinforce the directives issued by the President, emphasizing the acceleration of efforts against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Addressing the assembled military leadership, Commander Ibrahim stressed the imperative for each leader to intensify their contributions and to ensure readiness for their national duties.

He highlighted the strategic expansion of the army's capabilities through the establishment of new commands and bases, which are pivotal to the ongoing anti-Al-Shabaab campaign.

"The new commands and bases are integral to our strategy," Commander Ibrahim stated. "They will play a critical role in enhancing the army's capacity, providing support, and improving the overall quality of our forces."

This meeting underscores the Somali National Army's commitment to confronting the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab, signaling a renewed and intensified effort to secure peace and stability in the region.

As the army implements its new operational structure, the nation watches with anticipation, hoping for a decisive shift in the battle against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants.