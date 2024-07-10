South Africa: Relief Operations Continue As Cold Fronts Lash Parts of the Country

9 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne and Siyabonga Goni

With the western parts of South Africa undergoing disruptive weather for the rest of the week, efforts are under way to help keep communities safe and warm.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min Weather warnings have been upgraded for municipalities across the Western Cape as a series of cold fronts make landfall. At the same time, relief efforts are being stepped up, especially for the most vulnerable.

The South African Weather Service has warned of Level 8 disruptive rain for Thursday over the Cape Town, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch areas.

For almost a week, heavy rains have caused havoc across the Western and Northern Cape, with residents also battling damaging winds and snow in parts.

"We are concerned about the possibility of flooding, mudslides and rockfalls, and urge people to remain safe, avoid unnecessary travel and keep informed through reputable news outlets," said Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Anton Bredell.

The City of Cape Town said on Tuesday afternoon that initial assessments indicated about 5,000 residents had been affected by the bad weather.

"We've issued approximately 4,500 flood kits... assessments of requests received are continuing," said Mayco Member for Human Settlements, Carl Pophaim.

"The city will be working nonstop this week so that we can help as many residents and as quickly as possible. The worst affected areas are Khayelitsha, Lwadle...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.