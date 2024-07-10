South Africa: Nelson Mandela University Choir Celebrates 30 Years of Freedom Songs

9 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gillian Mcainsh

Combining Western music and African melodies gave this choir its unique flavour, which has been maturing over its illustrious three decades.

The Nelson Mandela University Choir, which is one of the country's first university choirs to blend Western classics and traditional African melodies, celebrates its 30th anniversary this month.

Started in 1994 as the University of Port Elizabeth Choir under its founder conductor, Junita van Dijk, it is now eyeing the future under the baton of choir director Robert Gillmer.

A former member himself, Gillmer knows he has taken over a choir with a rich and diverse heritage. But there is much more than music in the air, he says, as relationships have been forged, death has been grieved, and romance has blossomed.

"There is something that happens when people sing together," says Gillmer, who has a performance master's degree in voice from the university. "All of a sudden you don't see differences or languages. There is just one unit voicing together.

"It's a unified organism. There is a trust between us. When the conductor lifts their hands, we breathe together, we move together, we see together. There's something special that happens, and it's life changing."

Over the choir's first 25 years, Van Dijk built it into a world-renowned ensemble.

"The choir laid the foundation for what we are striving to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.