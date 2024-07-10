South Africa: After the Bell - Can the GNU Achieve a Social Compact, Where a Single-Party Government Failed?

analysis

Is there a way to make a government of national unity work for the country and its people?

Is there a way to make Cabinet ministers from different political parties and with opposing ideologies commit to capable and effective service delivery under a Cyril Ramaphosa presidency?

Answers to these questions and more are yet to emerge.

At best, given time, a GNU could unite ministers to the common vision of making South Africa work for everyone. At worst, it could lead to regression, constant squabbling among ministers and gridlock in policy development that could harm service delivery and our quality of life.

The temperament of ministers -- from the DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, UDM and others who form part of the GNU -- is already being regulated through paperwork: the statement of intent that was signed by the ministers' respective political parties.

This statement of intent outlines their commitment to, among other things, effective service delivery, good governance, respect for the Constitution and accountability.

A close reading of the statement reveals two crucial words that have been heard before in politics and public sector governance circles - "social compact".

To ensure that the ministers are committed to good governance and effective service delivery, the statement of intent calls for a national dialogue process which will...