South Africa: Renaldo Gouws Attends DA Party Meeting Despite Being Suspended Over Racist Videos

The DA has confirmed that Renaldo Gouws attended the party's induction meeting despite being suspended from all party activities over racist and homophobic videos.

Despite being suspended from all party activities, DA Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws attended a private DA induction meeting, sparking internal outrage.

Gouws was suspended last month after 15-year-old racist and homophobic videos resurfaced, casting a shadow over his recent swearing-in at the National Assembly as part of the 7th administration.

The videos, which have circulated widely, show Gouws using deeply offensive language. In one video, Gouws is heard saying: "Alright so there's a couple of things I want to say. Kill the f****g k*****s, kill all the f*****g n*****s. That's all I gotta f*****g say. Kill all the k*****s! Kill all the f*****g n*****s!"

Party members previously stated that the DA had enlisted experts to authenticate the video.

Yet, highly placed sources within the DA expressed shock at Gouws's presence during a virtual Parliament induction meeting for DA MPs.

Several members decried the apparent double standards, suspecting that the party might have decided against firing Gouws despite the severity of his case, which is currently under investigation by the DA's Federal Legal Commission (FLC).

DA spokesperson Richard Newton confirmed Gouws's attendance at the induction session, stating:...