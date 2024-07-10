South Africa: Storms Rage On Across South Africa As Another Cold Front Promises More Damaging Winds, Waves

Many roads are closed due to the heavy rains.
Storms continued in parts of South Africa on Tuesday, with snow, storm surges and widespread rainfall.

The country is in the grips of several kinds of disruptive July weather, including snow in the Eastern and Northern Cape while the Western Cape has been hit by flooding and is bracing for yet another cold front, and high swell warnings have been issued in KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) told Daily Maverick on Tuesday the main alerts for the country were for disruptive rainfall and damaging interior winds. "Along our coastal areas, damaging winds and waves can be expected together with storm surge alerts," said Celeste Fourie from the National Forecasting Centre.

The Liesbeek, Lotus and Eerste rivers have burst their banks in Cape Town, with severe flooding reported on some roads in parts of the city.

The Liesbeek, Lotus and Eerste Rivers have all begun to burst their banks.Please stay away from fast flowing water and immediately report any life threatening situations to the City's emergency call centre. @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/DtyCYI8W4F-- Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) July 9, 2024

Another cold front is approaching the country, which is expected to make landfall early on Thursday, with isolated to scattered frontal showers and rain expected.

KZN also has weather warnings - for high fire danger in...

