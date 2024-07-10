South Africa: New Minister Gayton Mckenzie Promises 'Massive Changes' On Superfan and Department Funding

analysis

Ahead of the Cabinet lekgotla this weekend, Gayton McKenzie has made several public statements about actions he intends to pursue as minister of sport, arts and culture.

Gayton McKenzie has come out guns blazing on social media after a week as sport, arts and culture minister, saying he will pull the plug on superfan funding and publish a list of creative recipients of department funding.

"I have given an instruction that a list be published of all artists, creatives and sportspeople who have been receiving money from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture [DSAC] be published inclusive of amounts and reasons," McKenzie said in a post on X on Monday.

"The time where only a select connected few benefit is over," he continued.

McKenzie said in a subsequent post on X that the list would be made public on Tuesday.

If you did nothing wrong or didn't benefit untowardly you have no reason to fear, I have given a clear instruction that the public be made aware of the people that got funding, today! I was shocked when I realised how many complaining artist are receiving money from DSAC.-- Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 9, 2024

However, SowetanLIVE reported that, according to McKenzie's spokesperson, Cassiday Jacobs, the list would only be published after...