South Africa: Steenhuisen's Appointment Is a Crucible for South Africa's Agricultural Future

John Steenhuisen stands at a crossroads, with the power to either build on Thoko Didiza's groundbreaking legacy or let it wither. His actions in the coming months will be closely watched, not just by those within the agricultural sector but by all South Africans who yearn for a more equitable future.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min This week, DA leader John Steenhuisen stepped into his new role as agriculture minister, replacing the beloved Thoko Didiza who has done groundbreaking work in the sector. Didiza was not only a friend to commercial farmers, but also a driving force behind the black farmer development agenda.

Steenhuisen's appointment came as a big surprise, even to him, as he had been aiming for Deputy President in the government of national unity negotiations with the ANC just two days before.

A DA agriculture minister caught many new-era farmers off guard, and doubly so because it was a white man. Concerns have arisen about whether he will turn his back on them and what will happen to the work already done to transform the sector. There is still much to be done to make it more inclusive and progressive.

In an exclusive interview with Food For Mzansi hours after his appointment, Steenhuisen addressed these concerns. He pledged to work diligently to ensure that the strides made in the agricultural sector toward inclusivity and empowerment of black farmers would not only be maintained, but accelerated under his leadership.

