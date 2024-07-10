South Africa: Top Gauteng Hospital Appointments Queried After Public Protector Finding

analysis

The Gauteng Department of Health says it will take measures to monitor whether hospital managers are qualified for the job after a Public Protector finding on the former Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi.

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka last week released a report that found there were irregularities in the Gauteng Department of Health's (GDoH) selection and recruitment process of Dr Ashley Mthunzi as the CEO of Tembisa Hospital in July 2021.

Mthunzi was suspended in August 2022 after being implicated in the R1-billion Tembisa Hospital tender scandal.

The report stemmed from a complaint lodged with the Public Protector in September 2022 by DA Gauteng shadow health MEC, Jack Bloom.

Bloom told Daily Maverick that Mthunzi's irregular appointment could be a sign of what was happening in other hospitals.

"I don't think it was an oversight that they did not do the pre-employment checks. It is clear some of them didn't do their jobs... some were just negligent - or didn't do their jobs diligently," he said.

"It could be the same with the other positions... we have a similar situation with the CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and the controversy around her credentials for the post," said Bloom.

The Public Protector's report found that the GDoH did not adequately conduct pre-employment screening before Mthunzi's appointment, nor did it conduct all the requisite personnel suitability checks, such as the verification of financial...