South Africa: Hawks Arrest Five in Crackdown on Organized Crime Syndicate - South African News Briefs - July 10, 2024

10 July 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Hawks Arrest Five in Crackdown on Organized Crime Syndicate

The Hawks have targeted a suspected organized crime group, arresting five people for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and murder, according to News24. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said that the suspects, aged between 41 and 57, were apprehended in connection with investigations into murders, drug dealing, and possession of firearms and ammunition. Among those arrested is the brother of a notorious Cape Town underworld figure. The arrests took place in both Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Durban Mosque Remains Open After Alleged Bomb Plot

The Musjidur Rahman mosque in Durban North will stay open despite a reported attempted terrorist attack, according to IOL. Mosque leadership said that the act will not deter the Muslim community from practising their faith or engaging in dialogue with other faiths. This comes after suspects allegedly planted two homemade bombs at the mosque, located at 131 Kenneth Kaunda Road. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that South African Police Service (SAPS) bomb technicians confirmed the devices were homemade explosives containing commercial materials. Musjidur Rahman trustee Yusuf Desai said that the mosque has heightened security measures, urging anyone with information on or motives behind the bombing attempt, or who may have been in the vicinity during the incident, to contact law enforcement or the mosque directly.

eThekwini Council to Vote on New Mayor 

A special session of the eThekwini Municipal Council will vote on appointing a new Mayor, reports SABC News. This comes after the African National Congress redeployed Mxolisi Kaunda to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Cape Town. eThekwini, the only ANC-run metro in the country, has faced criticism from residents over various service delivery issues, including water shortages and sewerage system failures. Last month, the ANC reassigned Cyril Xaba, former chairperson of the Defence Portfolio Committee in the National Assembly, to the eThekwini Metro Council. Xaba, who served as KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture MEC from 2014 to 2019, filled the vacancy left by Kaunda. Kaunda, welcoming his redeployment, defended his record against critics of the Metro's service delivery, asserting that his accomplishments speak for themselves.

