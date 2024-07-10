Uganda: Teenage Boy Stuck Inside 70-Feet Well

Police in Masaka City are still struggling to retrieve the body of a 19-year-old who was trapped inside a 70-feet deep well on Sunday.

The victim, Steven Mugambwa, a resident of Kalaga-Kyalusowe, is believed to have suffocated inside a water shaduf that was being constructed at Cheers Guest House in Bulayi village.

According to Samuel Kato, a witness said he last sawo Mugambwa was on Sunday when he entered the hole.

"We tried calling him but there was no response," Kato said.

Kato added that the deceased was buried under the bricks that were being used to build around the shaduf.

Gorreth Namugenyi, grandmother of the deceased, said she last saw her grand son last week when he visited her home and informed her that he was going to Bulayi for a casual work.

"I received the information of the death of my Mugambwa on Monday this week. I rushed to see what happened unfortunately, his body is still trapped inside the well," Namugenyi said.

According to police investigations, Mugambwa was hired by the owner of the guest house to complete the well.

"We are hunting for the owner of cheers guest house who hired Mugambwa without proper license because such work needs professional people with licenses, and we want to know from him how he sourced the person he hired." said Twaha Kasirye, the Southern Region Police spokesperson.

He added that they are waiting for a team of experts from the police directorate of fire and rescue services in Kampala to help.

Earlier this year a similar incident occurred at Kkingo parents' school, and one person died.