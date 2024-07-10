Uganda: Nine Arrested in Military Crackdown On Gun-Wielding Assailants Terrorising Moroto

Security forces have arrested 9 youth suspected of planning attacks and perpetrating gun violence in Moroto district.

The arrests were made on July 9, 2024 in Lomuria Village following intelligence reports of a meeting convened by the youth to plan an attack

According to Mike Longole, Karamoja region police spokesperson, the suspects arrested from Lomuria village, Katikekile Subcounty, on the outskirts of Moroto town are linked to recent attacks that left several people dead, mainly boda boda riders, in Rupa Subcounty

"This arrest is part of our operation to address the public outcry over insecurity masterminded by Karamojong warriors in Nakiloro and surrounding areas, where several motorists have been shot dead or injured," Longole told Nile Post.

The nine have been identified as Lookoro Lochap, Lomer Kwabok, Lokor Simon, Loyolo Angolekori, Lomer Simon, Lokee Sagal, Iriama Raphael, Yeko Loyem, and Athiwa Loyep

Authorities say the suspects will face charges of cattle rustling in court once investigations are complete

"We will continue cracking down on criminal elements to restore peace and security in the region," Longole said