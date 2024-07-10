Uganda: Besigye Condemns Donning of Military Attires By Govt Officials At Kyankwanzi

Former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye has condemned the dressing of civilians in UPDF military fatigues at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

His remarks come as the public service leaders' Introspection Retreat is ongoing in Kyankwanzi.

The seven-day retreat, themed "Answering the Citizens' Call: Improved Service Delivery for Socio-Economic Transformation," is attended by Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and members of the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Besigye described the practice of dressing civilians in military fatigues as part of President Museveni's broader strategy to militarize the state and subordinate all state institutions to military control.

He asserted that the government's actions represent an alarming trend toward authoritarianism.

"Dressing civilians in UPDF military fatigues, while at the 'National Leadership Institute' Kyankwanzi, is a part of Mr. Museveni's militarization of the state," Besigye said via his social media platforms. "This move subordinates all state institutions to the military."

Besigye further criticized the government's double standards, noting that opposition members are frequently prevented from wearing attire even remotely resembling military wear.

"Yet, they're zealous in stopping members of the opposition from putting on anything remotely similar to military wear," he stated. "These are acts of impunity."

The National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi is known for its political and ideological training programs for members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

The practice of civilians donning military fatigues has sparked controversy and criticism from various political and civil society groups, who argue it blurs the line between civilian and military roles.

Recently, Senior military officer Lt. Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso warned singer Alien Skin and other musicians about wearing military attire.

Alien Skin has been seen in public multiple times wearing camouflage clothing that resembles army uniforms, causing concern among some Ugandans. In recent times, musicians have been known to move with gangs claiming security concerns.

Reports have surfaced that some members of these groups engage in theft from attendees. Nalweyiso advised artists to avoid such gangs and reassured that she would take action to stop this emerging trend.

Previously, the government arrested several members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) for wearing their signature berets, which sparked a broader debate over the regulation of attire resembling security uniforms.

As authorities moved to weed out what they perceive as potential replicas of security wear from the public sphere, questions arise regarding the balance between public safety and civil liberties.

However, the crackdown has drawn criticism from various quarters, with opponents arguing that it infringes upon freedom of expression and political dissent.

Supporters of the NUP view the government's actions as a targeted effort to suppress opposition voices, rather than a genuine concern for public safety.

While clarity in distinguishing security personnel is undoubtedly crucial for public safety, the broad enforcement of regulations targeting attire reminiscent of security uniforms raises concerns about the erosion of civil liberties.

Moreover, the government's approach raises questions about its consistency and impartiality in enforcing such regulations.

Critics point to instances where similar attire, worn by supporters of ruling party officials or other political groups, has not faced the same level of scrutiny and enforcement.