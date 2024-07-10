Kenya: LSK Calls for Chebochok's Resignation As Tea Factory Director

Nairobi — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is calling for the resignation of John Chebochok as the director of the Toror Tea Factory due to his questionable background.

In a statement, the organisation's president Faith Odhiambo indicated that this follows the sex scandal expose.

She further criticised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for clearing him to run for the post.

"We are taken aback by the incurably deficient justification provided by the IEBC CEO, claiming that the presentation of all relevant documents, including a police clearance certificate was enough to validate Chebochok's candidacy," she stated.

"The IEBC is mandated by the constitution to perform their duties, including the clearance of candidates in accordance with the constitution, the approach taken by the IEBC that permitted the clearance of Chebochok is therefore constitutionally untenable."

Odhiambo further stated that the election of Chebochok undermined efforts to combat sexual and gender-based violence within the tea sector.

"It sends a concerning message that individuals with allegations of sexual misconduct can still attain positions of power, thereby potentially perpetuating a culture of impunity and fear among women workers," she noted.

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), the managing agency of Toror Tea Factory, distanced itself from the election, saying it played no role in the process.

LSK urged KTDA to implement robust policies and mechanisms to ensure the safety and protection of all workers from sexual harassment and exploitation, as well as be transparent about the steps taken to address these concerns and hold accountable anyone who fail to uphold ethical standards.

The documentary titled 'Sex for Work: The True Cost of Our Tea' exposed Chebochok's egregious sexual exploitations in the tea industry, with footages and survivor testimonies leading to his termination from James Finlays Limited and subsequent barring from their properties.

"We urge all the relevant authorities to take swift and decisive actions to rectify this situation and prevent future occurrences;" said Odhiambo.