Tanzania: Permanent Voter Register Updating - VP Calls for High Turnout

VICE President, Dr Philip Mpango has urged Tanzanians to register or update their information in the Permanent Voters' Register (PVR) and actively participate in the upcoming elections.

During his visit to Uvinza District in Kigoma region yesterday, Dr Mpango encouraged citizens to engage in the registration process and contribute their opinions to the ongoing preparations for the National Development Vision 2050.

"I urge citizens to turn out in large numbers and participate by updating their information and registering in the Permanent Voters' Register," Dr Mpango emphasized.Tanzania is preparing for local government elections this year and general elections next year.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently holding meetings with various stakeholders to ensure a smooth voter information update exercise scheduled for July 20 this year.

Dr Mpango also stressed the importance of education, urging Kigoma residents to prioritize children's education and monitor their behavior in schools.

Also read: "I urge citizens to turn out in large numbers and participate by updating their information and registering in the Permanent Voters' Register," Dr Mpango emphasized.

"Education is crucial for developing good leaders and achieving national development," he added.

Furthermore, the Vice President directed leaders in Uvinza District to oversee the restoration of natural vegetation, emphasizing tree planting and management to achieve environmental goals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Kazuramimba, Dr Mpango instructed the Ministry of Water to expedite completion of a local water project by August this year to address community water challenges.

Additionally, Dr Mpango handed over five vehicles to District Commissioners (DCs) of Kigoma Region, urging them to use the vehicles responsibly to serve citizens effectively.

He emphasized the ethical use of government resources and discouraged their misuse for personal activities or recreation.

During his visit, Dr Mpango also met with Anthropologist and Primatologist Ms. Jane Goodall, renowned for her research on chimpanzees at Gombe National Park in Kigoma.

He praised Ms. Goodall for her contributions to wildlife conservation and education.

In recognition of her work, the Vice President inaugurated a road named after Ms. Goodall, leading from Kibirizi lakeside to Gombe National Park, emphasizing her role as a conservation educator.

Dr Mpango continues his working visit to Kigoma region, where he inspects development projects and addresses community concerns.