South Africa: President Ramaphosa Congratulates New Iranian President

10 July 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the new President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pezeshkian clinched some 53% of the votes following two rounds of elections in the Middle Eastern country.

"On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa also congratulates the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on exercising their democratic right during the two rounds of the electoral process, which took place on 28 June and 5 July 2024.

"President Ramaphosa wishes President Pezeshkian good health, fortitude, strength and success for his tenure as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Presidency said.

Formal diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1994 and remain cordial to date.

"President Ramaphosa affirms that South Africa will continue working with the Islamic Republic of Iran to deepen cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels to promote global and regional peace, security, stability, and to achieve economic development for the benefit of both countries.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the need for South Africa and Iran to continue collaborating closely in promoting the agenda of the Global South through shared membership in groupings such as the Non-Aligned Movement, BRICS, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, as well as other formations," the Presidency said.

