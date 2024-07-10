South Africa: National Assembly Elects Chairpersons of Committees

The newly established committees of the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday elected chairpersons of some of the committees.
These committees are the engine rooms of Parliament, where, among others, the work of the executive is scrutinised.
"The elected chairpersons will play a key role in chairing and determining the agenda of meetings and organising the administrative affairs of a committee," Parliament said in a statement.
They are also responsible for ensuring that committee decisions are compiled into a report and tabled in the respective House.
"The role of committees includes oversight over the executive and promoting public involvement in law-making," Parliament said.
Committee meetings are generally open to the public, where ordinary South Africans can express their opinions directly and, in this way, influence the outcome of Parliament's decisions.
Portfolio Committees
According to the NA Rules, the Speaker, acting with the concurrence of the Rules Committee, must establish a range of portfolio committees and determine a name for each committee. This was done last week.
There are 30 portfolio committees. Each committee has both full members and several alternate members.
The Speaker may also determine, with the concurrence of the Rules Committee, the size (number of members per party) of the portfolio committee.
Political parties appoint the members that will represent them on a committee and advise the Speaker accordingly. Parties must appoint their members within five working days after the establishment of a committee by the House.
Only 16 of the 30 portfolio committees met to elect chairpersons on Tuesday and the remaining 14 will convene their meetings today.
The elected chairpersons are as follows:
Portfolio Committee on Health - Dr Sibongiseni Dlhomo
- Standing Committee on Finance - Dr Mkhacani Joseph Maswanganyi
- Portfolio Committee on Minerals and Petroleum Resources - Mr Mikateko Mahlaule
- Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation - Mr Supra Obakeng Mahumapelo
- Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development- Mr Xola Nqola
- Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour - Mr Boyce Maneli
- Portfolio Committee on Public Administration- Mr Jan Naude De Villiers
- Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation - Mr Leon Basson
- Portfolio Committee on Communications and Technologies - Ms Khusela Sangoni
- Portfolio Committee on Transport - Mr Selelo Selamolela
- Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services - Ms Anthea Ramolobeng
- Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and Environment - Ms Nqabisa Gantsho
- Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans - Mr Dakota Legoete
- Portfolio Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation - Ms Teliswa Mgweba
- Portfolio Committee on Basic Education - Ms Khomotjo Joy Maimela
- Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs - Mr Mosa Chabane