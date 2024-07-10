South Africa: National Assembly Elects Chairpersons of Committees

The newly established committees of the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday elected chairpersons of some of the committees.

These committees are the engine rooms of Parliament, where, among others, the work of the executive is scrutinised.

"The elected chairpersons will play a key role in chairing and determining the agenda of meetings and organising the administrative affairs of a committee," Parliament said in a statement.

They are also responsible for ensuring that committee decisions are compiled into a report and tabled in the respective House.

"The role of committees includes oversight over the executive and promoting public involvement in law-making," Parliament said.

Committee meetings are generally open to the public, where ordinary South Africans can express their opinions directly and, in this way, influence the outcome of Parliament's decisions.

Portfolio Committees

According to the NA Rules, the Speaker, acting with the concurrence of the Rules Committee, must establish a range of portfolio committees and determine a name for each committee. This was done last week.

There are 30 portfolio committees. Each committee has both full members and several alternate members.

The Speaker may also determine, with the concurrence of the Rules Committee, the size (number of members per party) of the portfolio committee.

Political parties appoint the members that will represent them on a committee and advise the Speaker accordingly. Parties must appoint their members within five working days after the establishment of a committee by the House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Only 16 of the 30 portfolio committees met to elect chairpersons on Tuesday and the remaining 14 will convene their meetings today.

The elected chairpersons are as follows:

Portfolio Committee on Health - Dr Sibongiseni Dlhomo