South Africa: Transnet Monitoring Port Operations As Adverse Weather Continues

Transnet says it is continuously monitoring operations at the ports of Cape Town, Saldanha, Port Elizabeth and Ngqura amid adverse weather conditions in parts of the country.

In a statement, Transnet explained that strong winds have led to high wave swells that have led to shipping movements being suspended at some ports for safety reasons.

However, no major incidents have been reported thus far.

"The strong winds, which have created high swell conditions, must subside before vessel movements can resume.

"Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) marine operations are currently on standby to assist vessels where required. Industry stakeholders are being kept updated on the situation," the State-owned company said.

Transnet noted the following:

The Cape Town Container Terminal, which is experiencing high swells until Saturday, has three vessels on berth that are unable to work due to the terminal's wind-bound status. Another four vessels are planned to arrive by Thursday.

In Gqeberha, the Ngqura Container Terminal had its last vessel finish in the early hours of Sunday. The port authority resolved on not berthing any more vessels until Wednesday and port terminal gates have been closed since. The Port Elizabeth Container Terminal is also wind-bound, with one vessel on berth.

"The floods experienced in the Eastern Cape in June, along with current weather disruptions, have resulted in vessel congestion at the Port Elizabeth Bulk Terminal where manganese is handled. This has slowed down the progress. Despite this, vessel nominations continue.

"Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) is confident of managing the resulting vessel backlog with the recent acquisition of new cargo handling equipment across some of its terminals, as well as the support of contracted original equipment manufacturers supplying spares in the case of breakdowns.

"TNPA is taking appropriate measures to ensure safety of life, protection of the environment and prevention of damage to property," the statement said.