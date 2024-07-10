Somalia: IGAD Discusses Peace, Security, and Cross-Border Issues With Khaatumo Leader

Djibouti, Djibouti — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) recently held discussions with Khaatumo leader Abdulkadir Ahmed Aw-Ali "Firdhiye" to address critical issues affecting the region, including peace and security, drought and livelihood resilience, governance, and cross-border matters.

The meeting, which took place in Djibouti, was attended by IGAD Executive Secretary Mohamed Abdi Ware, who expressed his pleasure in welcoming the Khaatumo leader. The discussions focused on various topics, including the ongoing conflict between Khaatumo and Somaliland, particularly the welfare and care of prisoners-of-war and the potential role IGAD can play in facilitating their release.

"We had a productive discussion with the Khaatumo leader, focusing on peace and security, drought and livelihood resilience, governance, and cross-border issues," said Ware. "We also discussed the Khaatumo-Somaliland conflict, particularly the welfare of prisoners-of-war and the role IGAD can play in facilitating their release through the IGAD Council of Eminent Personalities and other mechanisms."

Ware also expressed his eagerness to engage in similar discussions with Somaliland authorities at an opportune time, emphasizing the importance of peace and security in the region, which is a fundamental mandate of IGAD.

"Peace and security in the region is a fundamental mandate of IGAD, and we look forward to working on it with all parties and stakeholders," said Ware. "We are committed to facilitating dialogue and cooperation among all parties to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region."

The meeting between IGAD and the Khaatumo leader highlights the ongoing efforts by IGAD to address the complex challenges facing the Horn of Africa region. By engaging with various stakeholders and facilitating dialogue, IGAD aims to promote peace, security, and sustainable development in the region.