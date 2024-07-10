Somalia: Jubaland President Meets With US Commander to Discuss Efforts Against Al-Shabaab

Kismayo, Somalia — Somalia's Jubaland State President Ahmed Madobe o Tuesday met with Colonel David Haskell, the Commander of the joint special operations in East Africa.

The meeting took place at the statehouse, where both leaders discussed the recent successes and future strategies in the ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab.

President Madobe expressed his gratitude for the support received from the United States and urged for continued assistance in eradicating the extremist group. The discussions focused on the recent liberation of new areas by the Jubaland security forces, highlighting the effectiveness of their joint efforts.

Colonel Haskell commended the bravery and determination of the Jubaland security forces, emphasizing the importance of their role in ensuring peace and stability in the region. He assured President Madobe of the United States' commitment to supporting the Somali people in their fight against terrorism.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for both leaders to exchange ideas on how to further strengthen their cooperation in combating Al-Shabaab. President Madobe emphasized the need for sustained support from the international community, including the United States, in providing the necessary resources and training to the Jubaland security forces.

In a statement following the meeting, President Madobe reiterated his commitment to rid Jubaland of the menace of Al-Shabaab and called on the Somali people to unite in their efforts to achieve lasting peace and prosperity.

Colonel Haskell echoed these sentiments, stating that the United States remains steadfast in its support for the Somali people and their government in their quest for a peaceful and stable future.

The meeting between President Madobe and Colonel Haskell marks a significant step forward in the fight against Al-Shabaab, demonstrating the strong partnership between the United States and Jubaland in the pursuit of peace and security in the region.