Sudan: TSC President Congratulates President of South Sudan On the Occasion of His Country's National Day

10 July 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the State of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, on the occasion of the National Day of the State of South Sudan.

Al-Burhan said in his cable, "It is my pleasure to extend, in my name and the name of the government and people of Sudan, my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to the people of South Sudan on the occasion of National Day, wishing you growth, renaissance and prosperity."

TSC President pointed out to the historical and strong ties that bind the two brotherly peoples, stressing the continuation of joint cooperation between the two countries at all levels. . BH/BH

