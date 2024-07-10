Kenya: President Ruto Assures Permanent Jobs for Junior Secondary School Teachers By Year-End

10 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assured that all Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers will be confirmed as permanent employees before the end of the year.

Speaking in Kajiado, the head of state emphasized that despite the setbacks with the Finance Bill, all JSS teachers currently hired under internship terms will be elevated to enhance service delivery in schools across the country.

"I want to tell all our JSS teachers that despite the challenges we have with the Finance Bill, we are going to make sure that we confirm all teachers before the end of this year to ensure they serve under permanent and pensionable terms as we agreed," he stated.

The government is currently grappling with finding alternative sources of revenue following the scrapping of the Finance Bill 2024 in response to youth-led protests.

In response, President Ruto's administration has rolled out a series of austerity measures aimed at curbing government spending, including budget cuts in the education sector.

The Treasury had proposed an array of budget cuts, including a Sh3.4 billion reduction from the State Department for Basic Education, which was earmarked for infrastructure in academic institutions and school feeding programs.

Similarly, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will have to forgo Sh800 million that was slated for projects in various schools across the country.

Despite these financial constraints, President Ruto remains committed to ensuring that JSS teachers receive permanent positions to support the education system effectively.

