Nairobi — Cabinet Secretaries have been given until Thursday to retain only one advisor from the current two, following a directive from President William Ruto.

As part of austerity measures, President Ruto has ordered the reduction of advisors by half, responding to public outcry, particularly from Gen Z, who accused him of overseeing a bloated government.

"Accordingly, and by way of this circular letter, you are directed to submit to the Public Service Commission the full name of the advisor to be retained, with a copy to this Office, by the close of business day Thursday, July 11, 2024," reads a circular from the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, to the Attorney General and all Cabinet Secretaries.

Koskei noted that the number of personal staff attached to the Cabinet Secretaries will remain as set out in the Public Service guidelines.

"Consequently, you are requested to assess the requirements of your office and indicate the advisor you would wish to retain to support you in the discharge of your portfolio mandate. Any advisors beyond the set threshold will be immediately phased out from the Public Service," added Koskei.

To address the tensions sparked by street protests from Gen Z, President Ruto outlined several reforms he intends to implement following the backlash against his proposed budget.

He also announced radical measures to enforce tough austerity in the government, including the dissolution of 47 state corporations with overlapping mandates.

"The 47 state corporations with overlapping mandates will be dissolved and their responsibilities transferred to ministries and state agencies," he said.

These measures align with the government's commitment to enhanced austerity and are intended to align expenditures with the budgetary implications of withdrawing the Finance Bill, 2024.

"We are determined to carry out these and other changes to improve the quality, efficiency, and transparency in serving the people of Kenya and ensure that citizens receive maximum value for their resources from a public sector that prioritizes their welfare," Ruto said.

The President expressed confidence that these changes would set the country on a path towards economic take-off, enabling it to achieve the strategic objectives of the bottom-up economic transformation agenda and deliver on commitments to radically enhance opportunities for Kenyans.

