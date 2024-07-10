Kenya: Dadaab MP Farah Maalim Denies Inflammatory Remarks Against Kenya's Gen-Z Protesters

Nairobi — In the midst of the ongoing anti-government protests in Kenya, Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has strongly denied making any incendiary comments against the country's Gen-Z movement, which has been at the forefront of the demonstrations.

A viral video that has been widely circulated on social media platforms appeared to show a man purported to be Maalim stating that he would employ tough measures to quell the protests, including the killing of 5,000 members of the Gen-Z movement daily.

However, in a recent interview with a local TV station, Maalim vehemently denied the claims, stating that the video was manipulated to paint him in a negative light.

"It's all editing, cutting and pasting, and putting words together. It's basically a lot of nonsense. It is Somalis who would do that for other reasons because I also weighed in on the politics of Somalia," Maalim said.

The MP explained that the video was taken during a recent book launch event he attended in Somalia, and that his comments were not directed at the Kenyan protesters, but rather a general statement about the consequences of violent revolutions.

"That 5,000 figure was in line with what I said about the serious slaughter that happens whenever there is an attempt at a revolution to try to forcefully take over the government," he clarified.

The controversial video has sparked widespread public outrage among Kenyans, who have called for Maalim's arrest and prosecution over the sentiments they believe threaten to further exacerbate the already tense situation in the country.

Maalim's denial comes at a critical juncture, as Kenya grapples with a series of anti-government protests led by the Gen-Z movement, which has been demanding a range of reforms, including a reduction in the cost of living and increased government accountability.

As the situation continues to unfold, the public will be closely watching the response from the authorities and the potential implications of the ongoing political tensions in the country.