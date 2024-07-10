Somalia: Isis Leader Abdulqadir Mumin Still Operational in Somalia

The leader of ISIS in Somalia, Abdulqadir Mumin, has been confirmed alive after surviving a U.S. airstrike targeting him on May 31, 2024.

Although unconfirmed, sources within Puntland's intelligence agencies said that Mumin continues to operate from a highly secured, secret location in the Al-Miskaad mountains of the Bari region.

Recent intelligence confirms that Mumin is alive despite the U.S. airstrike that aimed to eliminate him. The strike resulted in the deaths of three ISIS members and injuries to several others, but Mumin was not among the casualties. Initial reports from American intelligence officials were uncertain about his status following the strike.

Abdulqadir Mumin has been the target of several assassination attempts due to his high-profile role within ISIS. On October 22, 2015, after publicly pledging allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Mumin became a key target for counterterrorism operations.

His designation as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" by the United States on August 31, 2016, further underscored his importance and the efforts to eliminate him.

The most recent attempt on his life occurred on May 31, 2024, when a U.S. airstrike targeted him in a remote area southeast of Bosaso, Somalia.

While the strike resulted in the deaths of three ISIS militants, Mumin survived, indicating the ongoing challenges in neutralizing high-value targets in such regions.

Mumin has established a stronghold in the Al-Miskaad mountains, which provide a strategic advantage due to the region's rugged terrain.

The area serves as a critical base for training ISIS fighters and coordinating attacks, particularly against the rival militant group Al-Shabaab.

The rivalry between ISIS and Al-Shabaab in Somalia has led to frequent violent clashes, contributing to regional instability. Mumin's leadership is central to ISIS's efforts to challenge Al-Shabaab's dominance.