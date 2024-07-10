Tanzania: Lake Zone Cultural Tourism Festival Leaves Mark in Bariadi

Simiyu — The Lake Zone Cultural and Tourism Festival, which climaxed recently in Bariadi District, Simiyu Region has left a mark in the area after attracting over 10,000 people at the CCM Grounds.

Organised by Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited, the event which involved, among other things, traditional dances and competition between Gika and Gulu groups, evolved into great excitements and left a lasting impact.

Speaking during the closing of the festival over the weekend, Bariadi District Commissioner Simon Simalenga commended Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited for organising the impressive festival.

"I commended Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited for what they did and that has enabled it to attract such a large crowd and ensure the festival ends in remarkable success," he said.

He called on the organisers to ensure the festival was held every year because Simiyu residents had already understood it and had high expectations for next year's edition.

Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited Managing Director, Christina Jengo said the festival was a great success as they expected 7,000 people, but at the end of the day, it attracted more than 10,000 people from inside and outside the Simiyu region.

"We will continue improving year by year and we believe our company is the very first firm to organize such a large cultural and tourism festival," she said.

She further thanked the sponsors of the festival, who included NMB Bank, Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB), Z&M General Traders, Widescope Enterprises Limited, and Carehealth and Hospitality Services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I believe that after this first festival this year, other organisations will see the importance of supporting next year's event, because I have been informed that this will be an annual festival."

A representative from the Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Sports, Cultural Officer Nyambeho Magesa praised Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited for heeding and supporting President Samia Suluhu Hassan's call to start a cultural and tourism festival in every region as they had done.

Magesa said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism would continue collaborating with Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited to promote cultural tourism, while calling on various traditional dance groups of the Simiyu region to register with the National Arts Council (BASATA) so that they might benefit from various services, including loans issued to groups.