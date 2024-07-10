Tanzania: Lake Zone Cultural Tourism Festival Leaves Mark in Bariadi

10 July 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Simiyu — The Lake Zone Cultural and Tourism Festival, which climaxed recently in Bariadi District, Simiyu Region has left a mark in the area after attracting over 10,000 people at the CCM Grounds.

Organised by Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited, the event which involved, among other things, traditional dances and competition between Gika and Gulu groups, evolved into great excitements and left a lasting impact.

Speaking during the closing of the festival over the weekend, Bariadi District Commissioner Simon Simalenga commended Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited for organising the impressive festival.

"I commended Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited for what they did and that has enabled it to attract such a large crowd and ensure the festival ends in remarkable success," he said.

He called on the organisers to ensure the festival was held every year because Simiyu residents had already understood it and had high expectations for next year's edition.

Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited Managing Director, Christina Jengo said the festival was a great success as they expected 7,000 people, but at the end of the day, it attracted more than 10,000 people from inside and outside the Simiyu region.

"We will continue improving year by year and we believe our company is the very first firm to organize such a large cultural and tourism festival," she said.

She further thanked the sponsors of the festival, who included NMB Bank, Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB), Z&M General Traders, Widescope Enterprises Limited, and Carehealth and Hospitality Services.

"I believe that after this first festival this year, other organisations will see the importance of supporting next year's event, because I have been informed that this will be an annual festival."

A representative from the Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Sports, Cultural Officer Nyambeho Magesa praised Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited for heeding and supporting President Samia Suluhu Hassan's call to start a cultural and tourism festival in every region as they had done.

Magesa said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism would continue collaborating with Kilimanjaro One Travel and Tours Limited to promote cultural tourism, while calling on various traditional dance groups of the Simiyu region to register with the National Arts Council (BASATA) so that they might benefit from various services, including loans issued to groups.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.