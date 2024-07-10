Rwanda: What People With Disabilities Expect From Their Next Representative in Parliament

The 13 candidates vying for one seat to represent persons with disabilities in the chamber of deputies promised to advocate for inclusivity as well as having an extra seat in parliament so that they can be represented by both genders, as they kick-started their campaign in Kigali, on July 2.

They campaigned in Rubavu on July 9, following their campaign rallies in other locations including Eastern Province and Northern Province, where they promised to advocate for employment, and economic empowerment, as well as awareness campaigns to combat stigma, among other things.

Members of the electoral college and other members of the National Council of People with Disabilities (NCPD) told The New Times what they expect from their next representative in parliament.

Marceline Gato, the NCPD Coordinator in Southern Province, said she will vote for a candidate who is better than the rest and who can advocate for all people with disabilities, not necessarily those who will advocate for people with the same disabilities.

"The government put in place laws and regulations to help special interest groups, but even when our National Council is held, people with disabilities are not taken care of. I will vote for someone who understands that the special interest groups' regulations and laws need to be implemented. An identity card for people with disabilities should be an issue, and I want an MP who will know that people with skin disabilities have different needs than people with sight and speech impairments, and they both can receive medical attention, among all the other things they need," Gato explained.

Gato is glad that the country is more inclusive, especially when it comes to people with disabilities, and believes that the next parliamentary representative will work even harder to improve their wellbeing.

Leandre Mugiraneza, the NCPD coordinator in Western Province, expressed his gratitude to the country for thinking about the special category of people with disabilities and setting up their national council, which is a platform where they meet, discuss, exchange ideas, and share them with other institutions of national governance.

Mugiraneza said he will vote for a candidate that will advocate for an increased budget for activities for people with disabilities' welfare, such as schools that provide special education, sports for people with disabilities, and more inclusivity.

Clarisse Mukansanga, an NCPD coordinator in Southern Province, noted that the next MP who will be represent people with disability in parliament should be advocating for inclusive education.

"During this campaign, I pay more attention to what they have achieved and that helps me have faith in what they can do in the future. I still believe there is a gap in financial inclusion, and it will be homework for the candidate who will be elected," Mukansanga stated.

For Innocent Twagirayezu, an NCPD coordinator in Eastern Province, their next member of parliament should have more experience regarding the welfare of people with disabilities and fight to break the culture of begging for people with disabilities.

"Some of the issues related to the lives of people with disabilities have been taken care of. But there are some that should be given more attention, like healthcare, and infrastructure. And we would like more participation in making decisions that concern our country because we are also a part of it," Twagirayezu added.

Martha Mukakamanzi, the NCPD coordinator in the City of Kigali, believes their next MP should advocate for schools and equipment for the blind, such as braille machines, because they are not yet enough or available. "Children should be able to learn these letters from kindergarten, not later."

She added that there should be advocacy for childcare facilities for children with mental and complex disabilities, since, presently, most parents are forced to lock their children inside the house "so that they can be able to care for the family."