Tanzania Sees New Dawn in Advanced Cooking Stoves

In efforts to support the government's campaign in using clean energy, efforts are underway to distribute nationwide technologically- advanced and environmentally safe cooking stoves.

The move the whole country embraces will likely save a million acres of forest from destruction.

Following the intended move, Tanzanians living in rural and urban areas have been encouraged to take the incoming technology of environmentally environmentally-friendly cooking stoves.

Speaking with the Daily News in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the FJM Workshop Manager Epimack Damas said the move aims to implement President Samia's campaign to create clean and environmentally safe cooking.

The company produces modernized gas stoves, steel fabrication, and selling construction materials as well.

"As a company we have employed about 60 youth in the country and we expect to reach more people. I, therefore, encourage youth who are beneficiaries of the company to use their creativities and make a product so as to earn a profit, "he noted

Additionally, he elaborated recently at the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), the company met with the clean energy government executives and discussed how they can produce stoves and distribute them to people at affordable price in rural and urban areas.

On his part, the JFM Marketing Manager Eugen Malkiory said that the company's mission aims to improve operational service to save customers time noting that they produce quality products at an affordable price.

He, therefore, said they will continue to serve Tanzanians in all parts of 26 regions in the country.

The company also produces steel materials such as roofing sheets, shapes, and iron bars.

Through those products, they intend to expand the scope of foreign markets.