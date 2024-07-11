South Africa: Call for Help As Severe Weather Continues to Batter Western Cape

A series of cold fronts has left parts of the Western Cape reeling. Residents have had to contend with icy winds, heavy rain and even snow in parts. Cape Town is still under a Level 8 weather warning.

'We need your assistance in this relief effort," said Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Jaco Londt, at a provincial briefing on Wednesday.

Rivers began breaking their banks and flooding roads and homes in parts of the province earlier this week. With no sign of the weather easing up, many residents need assistance.

There are predictions for heavy rains and even stronger winds in the coming days, putting more homes and lives at risk.

Speaking about relief efforts by organisations such as Gift of the Givers and U-Turn Homeless Ministries, Londt said: "They've done a tremendous job."

U-Turn Homeless Ministries

Daily Maverick reported on Tuesday that U-Turn, an organisation that provides long-term solutions to homelessness, has opened up a church for people to shelter from the storms over the next few nights.

The organisation has asked for blankets, sleeping bags, canned food and thin mattresses. Donations can be dropped off at 155 2nd Avenue, Kenilworth. Doors will remain open until 9pm until the weekend.

U-turn Ministries can be contacted here.

Cape Town-based housing access group Ndifuna Ukwazi is also assisting by collecting food, mattresses, blankets, storage boxes, money and building materials for people who have lost their homes during...