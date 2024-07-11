South Africa: Raw Sewage Blamed for High Bacteria Levels at Durban Beaches - South African News Briefs - July 11, 2024

eThekwini municipality cleanup crews are attempting to tackle the massive amount of waste pouring out of effluent and drainage pipes that discharge into the ocean. The beaches in eThekwini have been opened and closed in short succession as the City battles to control E. coli levels.

Raw Sewage Blamed for High Bacteria Levels at Durban Beaches

The Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) has raised concerns about the dangerously high levels of E. coli bacteria at Durban beaches, reports SABC News. Professor Faizal Bux, the Institute's Director, has said that 11 out of 14 beaches tested along the Durban coastline showed alarmingly high levels of the bacteria. The affected beaches include Ballito Tidal Pool, Westbrook Beach, Umdloti Beach, Glenashley Beach, Virginia Beach, Umgeni River, Umgeni River Mouth, Laguna Beach, Country Club Beach, Bay of Plenty, and Addington Beach. Professor Bux attributes these high levels to poor maintenance of sewage pump station infrastructure.

Tourist Trampled by Elephants After Leaving Vehicle

A Spanish tourist was tragically trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Pilanesberg National Park after leaving his vehicle to take close-up photographs, reports TimesLIVE. Thami Matshego, CEO of North West Parks and Tourism Board, said that the tourist exited his vehicle near the Bakgatla gate despite warnings from his three friends and occupants of two other vehicles. Ignoring their warnings, the man was charged by an adult cow elephant. As he tried to flee, the rest of the herd joined in, and he was trampled to death. Counseling has been provided to the man's traumatized friends. Matshego urged all visitors to the park to ensure they adhere to safety protocols, saying the rules and regulations are printed on the entry permit and are enforced through regular patrols by honorary rangers and park officials.

Mangaung Metro Tackles Water Loss with R40 Million Project

The Mangaung Metro Municipality in the Free State has launched a water project estimated to cost more than R40 million, reports SABC News. Municipal Mayor Gregory Nthatisi says they are currently losing 46.2% of their piped water through leakages. He says the project aims to reduce the water loss. He adds that the project is aimed at preserving water while responding to the management and control of non-venue water.

