Zimbabwe: Dynamos Players Finally End Training Boycott

After nearly one week of training boycott, Dynamos players on Wednesday held their first practice session ahead of Sunday's big clash against Highlanders at Rufaro stadium.

Dembare players were boycotting training in protest of unpaid winning bonuses and outstanding sign-on fees.

Although the club is yet to settle these outstanding payments, a source revealed that they have negotiated with the players to play Sunday's crucial fixture with an agreement to pay part of the amount by next week Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Dynamos chairman has given assurance to the club loyalties that everything is now back to normal.

"The past is buried, the boys are back at training and it's full throttle.

"The battle ahead of us on Sunday requires character and we are all united.

"We need to win this one for the fans," he said.

Dembare is currently in position six on the log with 24 points, 11 behind log leaders FC Platinum.

The Glamour Boys have been struggling to pick maximum points as they have registered five wins only in 17 matches, losing three and drawing nine in the process.

With a home advantage on Sunday, Dynamos will be seeking to revenge their old rivals for a 2-1 defeat they were handed during the first round.