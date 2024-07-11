Tanzania: Police Mounts Road Safety Education Among Children

11 July 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Kasanga

ROAD safety education among children, especially primary school pupils, has been identified as crucial in helping them to avoid and protect themselves from road accidents.

That was said yesterday at Makuburi Primary School in Dar es Salaam by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deus Sokoni, during an occasion to receive 70 desks for the school, provided by the Total Energies Foundation under the project "Global Road Safety Education via a New Generation."

"When we provide education to school children, who are a vulnerable group in road accidents, we give them crucial education on the proper use of roads and in turn, they will teach their peers," said SSP Sokoni.

He emphasized that teachers should also be educated and taught how to instruct children on the proper and safe use of roads and road safety to help children avoid accidents.

"It is a good move that the Tanzania Education Authority (TEA), by reviewing its curriculum for early and primary education, has been able to add road safety lessons to the curriculum to prepare children early," SSP Sokoni added.

Also Read: TİKA empowers 40 children with disability in Kilwa

The Headteacher of Makuburi Primary, Mr Mohamed Athuman expressed gratitude for the desks' donation, which he said, will solve the problem of students sitting on the floor due to desk shortages.

"This donation has been a great relief for us because we had shortage of desks, which forced some students to sit on the floor," said Mr Athuman.

He attributed their success in the global road safety education programme to the strong commitment by pupils to learn and teachers to guide them effectively.

"Nationally, we were first in this programme in 2023, and in Africa, we were sixth. However, we believe that in 2024, we will be first both nationally and in Africa," Mr Athuman added.

Speaking on behalf of Total Energies, Ms Getrude Mpangile, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs, said that the programme aims to educate primary school pupils on safe road usage.

"Children have been major victims of road accidents, and this is the reason for initiating this programme. We are collaborating with the traffic police to provide them with prerequisite education on the proper use of roads and how to avoid accidents," said Ms Mpangile.

She noted that over the past two years, 16,000 pupils have benefited from the programme, and in phase three, they aim to reach out to 6,000 pupils from public schools in Dar es Salaam.

Furthermore, Ms Mwafatma Mohamed Yusuph, Acting Manager of Education Support from TEA, welcomed more stakeholders to support the need for public schools to have a conducive environment for pupils to study.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.