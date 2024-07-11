Seychelles: Over 4,000 People Treated Onboard Chinese Naval Hospital Ship in Seychelles

Over 4,000 people in Seychelles have been seen by doctors and treated by the Chinese Navy Hospital Ship, Peace Ark, since the vessel berthed at the IPHS Quay on July 5.

With a full-service hospital on board, the ship has many departments that the public has been able to access, such as cardiology, general surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, dentistry, paediatrics, dermatology, traditional Chinese medicine, physical therapy, among others. There is also a special examination room for ultrasound and ECG and an imaging department.

The Seychelles Health Care Agency chief executive, Dr Danny Louange, told SNA, "This ship is equipped with the latest technology. It has also brought together 51 specialists in 35 different specialities, nurses, paramedics and radiologists from different provinces in China, all under one roof. This is ideal because they have all these specialists in one place. In Seychelles, we don't have the resources to put all specialists in one facility at the same time. It is a good opportunity for Seychellois to explore another option."

Louange said, "They have organised their flow and processes because of the lack of time, they have prioritised efficiency. So, when a patient comes, because this patient has to be seen within the day, they ensure that all necessary tests are done in a short amount of time or they see another specialist at the same time."

The CEO said there have been discussions between Peace Ark and the Seychelles' Ministry of Health.

"We had several meetings with them and I believe that this will change the direction that we are heading in the health sector, especially for the different specialities and what new specialities that we will introduce. We have also also discussed about future collaborations."

Louange said that the Health Care Agency had various discussions with the medical personnel aboard and has established links with hospitals from different regions in China.

SNA spoke to several patients who accessed the services on the vessel and expressed their satisfaction with the standard and level of care they received from on the ship, especially with full corridors every day, several people have stated that the medical personnel aboard the vessel have been very efficient.

Joshua Pillay was being treated at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Department and he told SNA, "I was in an accident where I broke my leg and I had to have a metal piece installed inside. My leg is painful, so I decided to come here. I do not know what this treatment is exactly, but the service has been really good so far, very fast."

To ensure efficient communication, the medical personnel aboard the ship were being helped by over 50 volunteers rallied by the Ministry of Local Government.

Saviona Louise, who received treatment of muscle pain said, "They used some kind of machine on my back, massaging my muscles. It's my first time trying this kind of treatment."

There were also health volunteers from Seychelles including nurses and students from the National Institute of Health and Social Studies (NIHSS).

One of the NIHSS students, Solana Marie said, "This is a good experience for me. I am currently studying environmental health science. I started on Saturday, the doctors have these small devices that they can speak into and translate into English, which I then have to explain to the patients. I've also been accompanying some patients for their scans and ECGs."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Maggy Morel, as senior nursing officer from the Oncology Unit at the Seychelles Hospital, told SNA, "We are here mainly for translation, and there are also certain basic procedures that we are helping with like, checking blood pressure and blood sugar levels."

The demand to see doctors was very high on Wednesday with many people waiting in a long line for several hours. Some were unable to access the ship as the limit for the day had been reached, however women and small children were given priority.

Apart from the medical services that they are providing, medical personnel and officers on board the ship have also been participating in different activities. On Saturday, they participated in a cultural performance at the National History Museum.

There was also a reception held aboard the ship attended by Seychelles' Vice President Ahmed Afif, the Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Lin Nan, several ministers and high-level government officials.