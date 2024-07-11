Somalia: Heavy Clashes in Lower Jubba As Al-Shabaab Counterattacks

Kismayo, Somalia — The Lower Jubba region has become a hotbed of conflict as Al-Shabaab militants launched a fierce counteroffensive near the town of Buloxaji. This area was recently reclaimed by Jubbaland and Danab forces, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

According to local residents, the clash escalated into a prolonged face-to-face battle, resulting in significant casualties. Reports confirm the loss of seven Jubbaland soldiers, including two high-ranking officers, with additional injuries requiring immediate medical attention at the Kismayo General Hospital.

Despite the losses, Jubbaland officials have claimed a strategic victory, highlighting their resilience in the face of Al-Shabaab's aggressive assault. They assert that the insurgents suffered heavy losses during the confrontation.

The aftermath of the battle has left the area around Buloxaji tense, with ongoing movements suggesting continued skirmishes between the opposing forces.

This recent clash follows closely on the heels of a significant territorial gain by Jubbaland Darwish forces and the Danab units of the national army.

These troops successfully secured control over Al-Shabaan in key areas such as Harboole, Mido, and Bibi, located between the districts of Janay Abdalle and Afmadow in the Lower Jubba region.