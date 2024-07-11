Somalia: Heavy Clashes in Lower Jubba As Al-Shabaab Counterattacks

11 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — The Lower Jubba region has become a hotbed of conflict as Al-Shabaab militants launched a fierce counteroffensive near the town of Buloxaji. This area was recently reclaimed by Jubbaland and Danab forces, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

According to local residents, the clash escalated into a prolonged face-to-face battle, resulting in significant casualties. Reports confirm the loss of seven Jubbaland soldiers, including two high-ranking officers, with additional injuries requiring immediate medical attention at the Kismayo General Hospital.

Despite the losses, Jubbaland officials have claimed a strategic victory, highlighting their resilience in the face of Al-Shabaab's aggressive assault. They assert that the insurgents suffered heavy losses during the confrontation.

The aftermath of the battle has left the area around Buloxaji tense, with ongoing movements suggesting continued skirmishes between the opposing forces.

This recent clash follows closely on the heels of a significant territorial gain by Jubbaland Darwish forces and the Danab units of the national army.

These troops successfully secured control over Al-Shabaan in key areas such as Harboole, Mido, and Bibi, located between the districts of Janay Abdalle and Afmadow in the Lower Jubba region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.