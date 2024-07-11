Malawi: ACB Cracks Down At Immigration Dept - Arrests Officers for Overcharging Passports

11 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested eight immigration officers and two civilians over alleged corrupt practices in relation to issuance of passports at the Lilongwe office of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

ACB acting director general Hilary Chilomba has confirmed the arrests but could not disclose their names.

Chilomba said the Immigration department carried out investigations into alleged corrupt practices and established that indeed people were paying K200 000 on top of the K50 000 passport fee to access the passport.

Chilomba further disclosed that some of the suspects were found with huge sums of money. One of the suspects had K2.5 million which he could not account for.

According to Chilomba, one of those arrested is an inspector at the Lilongwe office.

He says investigations are still ongoing adding ACB will also do investigations in other Immigration offices.

