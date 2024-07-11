Mauritius Host Its First Renewable Energy International Conference

The first Mauritius Renewable Energy International Conference (MARENIC), on the theme "Empowering Tomorrow: Green Energy, Accelerated Transition, Sustainable Future", opened this morning at Ocean's Creek Hotel in Balaclava. The conference is expected to serve as a catalyst for sustainable energy development, fostering collaboration and driving the adoption of Renewable Energy solutions.

The three-day conference is organised by the Mauritius Renewable Energy Agency (MARENA) under the aegis of the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities. It is bringing together experts from England and other stakeholder organisations to engage in discussions and to gather insights into emerging policies, regulations market trends and on the latest trends, innovations, and advancements in renewable energy technologies and practices.

The Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard; the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano; the Chairperson of MARENA, Mrs Martine Gontier; the Chief Executive Officer of MARENA, Mr Danen Beemadoo; the British High Commissioner to Mauritius, Ms Charlotte Pierre; and other eminent personalities were present at the event.

In his keynote address, Minister Lesjongard stressed MARENA's role as a catalyst for renewable energy development in Mauritius, fostering collaboration among Government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and civil society to implement renewable energy projects and initiatives effectively.

Highlighting the energy sector's challenges of meeting the growing electricity demand, improving energy efficiency by 10% by 2030, and achieving 60% renewable energy while eliminating coal use by 2030, Minister Lesjongard underscored the necessity for concerted efforts, innovative solutions, and robust collaboration among stakeholders.

This international conference, he noted, brings together experts, innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore advancements in hydrogen and offshore wind technologies and their collaborative potential for building a resilient and sustainable energy system.

Furthermore, Minister Lesjongard underlined the importance of mobilising public and private sector investments and forging partnerships to leverage expertise, resources, and innovation for renewable energy. He advocated for exploring innovative financing mechanisms like green bonds, renewable energy funds, and public-private partnerships to attract investments and realise benefits such as job creation, economic growth, enhanced energy security, and climate change mitigation.

As for Mrs Gontier, she emphasised the necessity of adopting renewable energy, asserting that amidst global challenges such as climate change and environmental degradation, transitioning to renewable sources is not merely optional but imperative. She highlighted the National Scheme for Energy Project Concepts and Emerging Technologies, spearheaded by MARENA, noting its pivotal role in encouraging the adoption of innovative renewable energy solutions in Mauritius.

For his part, Mr Beemadoo stated that achieving the 60% renewable energy target by 2030 requires leveraging technologies tailored to Mauritius' unique context. Given the island's limited land area, he pointed out the need to move beyond conventional approaches. Underscoring the significance of MARENIC, he explained its role in enhancing knowledge through expert collaboration and facilitating the implementation of new strategies.

Mr Beemadoo also indicated that the conference will focus on Green Hydrogen and Offshore Wind Energy technologies, with the objective to understand how these technologies can work together effectively for sustainable energy solutions.