Mauritius: Inauguration of Newly Extended and Upgraded Bramsthan Area Health Centre

The newly extended and upgraded Bramsthan Area Health Centre, to the tune of approximately Rs 19.6 million, was inaugurated, yesterday, in Flacq.

Attendees at the inauguration ceremony included the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Soomilduth Bholah; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammud Zahid Nazurally; the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mr Sanjit Kumar Nuckcheddy; and other personalities.

The extended Bramsthan Area Health Centre spans 790m² and encompasses essential departments including pharmacy, medical records, pre-natal and post-natal clinics, a waiting room, dental clinic, and a family planning unit. It will feature various medical services such as psychiatric care, occupational health, nutritionist consultations, and health promotion, alongside specialised care such as breast cancer detection, vaccination programmes, obstetrics and gynaecology clinics, and comprehensive antenatal follow-ups.

In his address, the Minister of Health and Wellness underlined that the health sector remained steadfastly positioned at the forefront of priority areas as part of Government's dedicated efforts to elevate the quality of life. He talked as well of the significant responsibility of the population in maintaining good health through the adoption of positive habits.

Moreover, Minister Jagutpal underscored the importance of expanding the regional health centre, noting its current utilisation by approximately 5,000 residents. "This new facility meets the standards of a modern healthcare system and aligns with Government's vision for high-quality health services in Mauritius," he stressed.

On this note, Dr Jagutpal urged community collaboration with the health service, highlighting Government's steadfast commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure across Mauritius. He also outlined plans for organising various activities at the health centre aimed at educating on, and safeguarding children and adolescents from, harmful substances and diseases.

For his part, Minister Bholah lauded Government's significant investments in the health sector, encouraging the population to take full advantage of the new facilities. "It is crucial for individuals to undergo early testing and regular check-ups, not only to treat diseases but also to primarily prevent them," he said.

Furthermore, Mr Bholah reaffirmed that Government's priorities spanned beyond healthcare to include sectors such as education, agriculture, social security, and road infrastructure, all geared towards enhancing the quality of life of the population.