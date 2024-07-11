Uganda: Raising Awareness for Aid and Health Care - Nuns Serving in Rural Areas of the Country

Kasese — Due to poverty and the resulting inability to pay for medical services, in rural areas of the country access to health facilities and doctors is very limited and residents end up dying easily treatable diseases. Hence the idea of a free health camp promoted at Mt. St Mary's Hospital, in the diocese of Kasese, in collaboration with the Association of Religious Women in Uganda (ARU), as part of the health network led by the national coordinator, Sister Maria Goretti Kabakaali, of the Congregation of the Daughters of Saint Therese of the Child Jesus (Banya-Theresa Sisters) of Fort Portal.

"The cost of transport and treatment can be prohibitive and further deters people from seeking treatment," according to the coordinator. Additionally, lack of health awareness and education can exacerbate the problem, leading to a higher incidence of preventable diseases."

As part of the health network, Ugandan religious women engaged in different health sectors identify health-related challenges within the different communities they serve, with the aim of finding ways to reach them and, in wherever possible, to help them overcome these challenges. The idea of health camps has proven to be effective in promoting medical care in rural areas and raising awareness about healthcare.

In addition to the health network, the ARU manages several networks, including one against human trafficking, led by the Sisters of the Holy Cross (see Fides, 4/7/2024).

The Congregation of the Banya-Theresa Sisters is made up of consecrated religious sisters belonging to an institute of diocesan law, founded in the diocese of Fort Portal. Their patron saint is Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus, patron saint of missions with Saint Francis Xavier, to whom the sisters dedicate a particular devotion by following her faith, her love, her trust, her humility and her spirit of sacrifice. They are currently present in Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Sudan.