Eritrea: Vocational Training for 93 Youth in Fanko

11 July 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Barentu — Vocational training, in collaboration with the office of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students and health and education institutions, has been provided to 93 youth in the Fanko administrative area, Teseney sub-zone.

Mr. Meles Gebray, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the sub-zone, indicated that the two-month training program included first aid and social science. He called on stakeholders and partners to strengthen their participation in efforts to develop the overall capacity of the youth.

Mr. Ibrahim Haj, administrator of the administrative area, commended the initiative to develop the vocational skills of the youth and expressed the readiness of the administrative area to play its part in the effort.

