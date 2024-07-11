Somalia: President of Hirshabelle State Meets With Head of IOM to Boost Stabilization Efforts*

Jowhar — In a meeting that could only be described as a rendezvous of minds dedicated to progress, the President of HirShabelle State, Mr. Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Ali Guudlawe), sat down with the Head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Somalia, Frantz Celestin.

The agenda? Strengthening cooperation and accelerating ongoing projects, with a special focus on stabilization initiatives.

President Ali Guudlawe expressed his appreciation for the IOM's efficient activities in Hirshabelle, particularly highlighting the stabilization projects currently underway across various districts and areas. "We are grateful for the IOM's commitment to working with us to achieve success for the people of Hirshabelle," he stated.

Frantz Celestin, in his response, emphasized the IOM's dedication to collaborative efforts aimed at improving the lives of Hirshabelle's residents. "There is a commitment to work together to achieve success for the people of Hirshabelle," he affirmed, underscoring the organization's ongoing efforts in the region.

The meeting concluded with President Ali Guudlawe extending thanks to the IOM for their pivotal role in working hand in hand with the Government of Hirshabelle.

This partnership, built on mutual respect and a shared vision, is poised to bring about positive transformations in the region, enhancing stability and prosperity for all.