Egyptian Ambassador in Abu Dhabi Hailed Ties Binding Egypt and UAE

11 July 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Addressing a ceremony organized by the Egyptian Embassy on Wednesday in commemoration of the July 23 Revolution's 72nd anniversary, Egyptian Ambassador in Abu Dhabi Sherif Eissaadded that the political leaders in both countries are committed to maintaining close coordination, especially when it comes to joint Arab action to deal with region challenges.

In his remarks for the event, the Egyptian diplomat highlighted the unprecedented growth in bilateral economic cooperation under the long-standing fraternal ties between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan attended the ceremony, along with a great host of Emirati public figures and senior diplomats accredited to the UAE, as well as members of the Egyptian expat community in the sisterly Arab country.

