Egypt, French Navies to Boost Co-Operation

As part of the keenness of the General Command of the Armed Forces to enhance co-operation with brotherly and friendly countries, the Egyptian Navy has received a delegation from the French Naval Forces on a visit that included an inspection tour of a number of naval units to get acquainted with the latest training and armament systems.

Receiving the visiting delegation, led by Chief of Staff of the French Navy Admiral Nicolas Vaujour, Commander of the Egyptian Navy Rear Vice Admiral Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa, stressed the importance of exchanging expertise, and coordinating efforts to achieve common interests.

For his part, Admiral Vaujour, highlighted the deep-rooted partnership and bilateral co-operationin maritime fields between the two friendly countries.

The visit reiterates the distinguished military ties between the Egyptian and the French Navies.