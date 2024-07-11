Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Mongolia's President On National Day

11 July 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaa Khürelsükh, on his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations to Mr. Khürelsükh and His sincere wishes for progress and prosperity to the people of Mongolia.

His Majesty the King takes this opportunity to reaffirm the will of the Kingdom of Morocco to consolidate the friendly relations between the two countries, so as to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples for greater rapprochement and fruitful cooperation.

