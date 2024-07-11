Zimbabwe: Harare Lawyers in Court Over U.S.$500k Fraud

TWO Harare lawyers yesterday appeared in court facing allegations of fraud involving US$500 000.

Martin Murimirambewa (53), who is employed by Mapaya and Partners, and Shakespear Karuwa (55), a conveyancer under Karuwa and Associates appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa facing fraud charges.

The duo was released on US$100 bail and will return to court on September 3.

The complainant is Monoliser Investments (Pvt) Ltd, represented by Chamunorwa Matsika.

The court heard that sometime in June 2009, Matsika borrowed US$30 000 from Frank Buyanga, a director at Hamilton Property Ltd.

An agreement of sale for Lot 1 and Lot 2 of Mvagazi in Hurungwe that is worth over US$500 000 was drafted as collateral for the loan.

Sometime in November 2009, Matsika says he made efforts to pay back the debt but found Buyanga's office closed. He tried to contact Buyanga and his staff but their phones were no longer reachable.

It is alleged that Matsika then came across a newspaper article saying Buyanga was on the run after defrauding 42 people who had borrowed money from him.

Matsika approached the Deeds Office to check the status of his property and he discovered it had been changed in favour of Hamilton Property Ltd.

The complainant initiated civil proceedings against Hamilton Property Limited and proceedings commenced.

Sometime in 2023, Matsika was served with summons for eviction and he reported the case to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Investigations established that Murimirambewa and Karuwa had connived with Buyanga and Absolom Magwere, a principal examiner at the Deeds Office, to register deed of transfer 4661/2009 for the property without a Capital Gains Tax Certificate and the declaration by both the Purchaser and the Seller, resulting in Matsika being prejudiced of US$500 000.