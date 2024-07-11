Zimbabwe: Serial Rapist-Cum-Robber Gets 73 Years in Jail

Harare regional magistrate, Mr Clever Tsikwa has sentenced a serial rapist to 73 years in jail.

Chrispen Bonda (35) of Rugare terrorised under-aged girls at Churu Farm and in Glen View.

He was facing 28 counts of rape and robbery.

Fifteen counts were withdrawn before plea while the other four were withdrawn after plea.

The magistrate initially slapped Bonda with 85 years imprisonment before suspending 12 years for good behaviour.

In his ruling, Mr Tsikwa said the State proved a prima facie case against Bonda.

Investigating officer Brian Maigeta from CID Homicide Harare brought Bonda to court.