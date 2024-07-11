Zimbabwe-Nicaragua Seek Closer Economic Collaboration

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe and Nicaragua are keen to pursue mutually beneficial economic cooperation, particularly in agriculture where the latter can tap into Zimbabwe's drought mitigation strategy.

This was revealed following a meeting between Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Nicaragua's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Nadeska Cuthbert early this morning.

This is in line with President Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe is Open for Business approach.

According to the World Bank, Nicaragua has a great potential for development after benefiting from foreign direct investment and remittances which reached 8,3 percent and 20,6 percent of Gross Domestic Product in 2022 respectively.

"We are exploring opportunities for collaboration between Nicaragua and Zimbabwe," said Ambassador Cuthbert.

"We have a lot in common, we have a history of struggle that has made us stronger and more determined to continue to fight for our people and our sovereignty.

"We were exploring opportunities in agriculture, mining, education and health so that our countries can have closer cooperation. Agriculture is also the backbone for Nicaragua's economy and both of us are facing challenges related to climate change," she said.

Both countries are forging ahead with their economic development plans under the weight of economic sanctions imposed by the United States of America and its allies.